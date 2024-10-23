Maglev Train Market Gains Momentum, Projected to Reach $5.6 Billion Globally by 2035 with 7.4% CAGR | says AMR

Maglev Train Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Maglev Train Market ," The maglev train market is expected to be valued at $2.7 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09096 The concept of maglev train is typically attributed to the transportation option that uses an electromagnetic propulsion technology on both the tracks and the train itself. This levitation greatly reduces friction, potentially allowing the train to move faster and consume less power due to better acceleration, traction, and braking system. Maglev train systems have several benefits over conventional rail transportation systems as they produce no air pollution during operation, because no fuel is being burned, and the absence of friction makes the trains very quiet (both within and outside the cars) and provides a very smooth ride for passengers. Hence, maglev technology is considered an environment-friendly system of travel. Governments of developing countries are investing significantly to meet the latest technology setups required for maglev trains. For instance, in China, the Zhejiang provincial government announced in April 2020 to build a maglev train connecting Shanghai with Ningbo via Hangzhou. Moreover, in September 2020, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SwissRapide AG to develop maglev train infrastructure in India.The factors such as rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system, increase in allocation of budget for development of railways, and rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestion supplement the growth of the maglev train market . However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rails are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries and increase in development & testing of maglev trains creates opportunities for the key players operating in the maglev train market.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Agile Setu Pvt. Ltd.AlstomAmerican Maglev Technology, Inc.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.CentralJapan Railway CompanyCRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)East Japan Railway CompanyHitachi Ltd.Hyundai Rotem CompanyMax BöglMedha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Northeast MaglevShanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co., Ltd.SwissRapide AGWSP𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maglev-train-market/purchase-options 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport systems, increase in the allocation of budget for development of railways, and rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestion fuel the growth of the global maglev train market. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rails hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries and increase in development & testing of maglev trains present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on type, the superconducting maglevs (SCMAGLEV) segment contributed to the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global maglev train market in 2025, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The lack of electrical resistance in superconducting magnets allows the SCMAGLEV to consume 30% less energy than other high-speed maglev trains and 50% less than a commercial airliner, making it one of the most efficient modes of large-scale transit. However, the normal conducting magnetic levitation segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2035. The system operates without contacting the railway track and hence, has no wear and friction, thus increasing efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and increasing the life of the system.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐌𝐒) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on technology, the electromagnetic suspension (EMS) segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global maglev train market in 2025, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. EMS has several advantages compared to other maglev systems such as low stray magnetic fields in the passenger cabin and the surrounding areas, uniform load distribution along the full length of the vehicle, and small pole pitch for smoother propulsion and ride comfort. However, the inductrack system (permanent magnet passive suspension) segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.2% in 2035. Inductrack system is less expensive than the EDS or EMS maglevs. It optimizes levitation efficiency using permanent magnets and a passive track, which is a widely used technology among maglevs running across the globe.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09096 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓Based on region, Europe was the largest market in 2025, accounting for nearly half of the global maglev train market , and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to rapid urbanization in developing countries of Europe, increase in investment in development, maintenance & upgradation of rolling stock, and surge in fast & reliable railway network in the region. 