NOVA MOTORSPORT SIGNS TYRE SUPPLY PARTNERSHIP WITH FRENCH HISTORIC MOTORSPORT PROMOTER HVM RACING

F2 Car Racing in the HVM Racing Interseries on Avon Tyres from Nova Motorsport

Nova Motorsport signs multi-year tyre supply and sponsorship agreement with leading French-headquartered historic motorsport promoter HVM Racing

From our engagement with Nova Motorsport, it is obvious that the brand shares a similar mindset to us and is committed to the highest levels of service and quality to its customers, & the competitors” — Laurant Vallery-Masson, HVM Racing Director

HOLT, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Motorsport has signed a multi-year tyre supply and sponsorship agreement with leading French-headquartered historic and classic motorsport promoter HVM Racing. Through its comprehensively diverse Avon Motorsport historic tyre range, Nova Motorsport will exclusively supply period-correct products to numerous series across the European-wide HVM Racing portfolio of championships.The new partnership with HVM Racing follows rapidly on from a similar agreement with the Historic Sports Car Club and further cements Nova Motorsport’s strategic support for all levels of historic motorsport across Europe, dovetailing with the brand’s deep commitment to rallycross and hillclimbing. Within HVM Racing’s portfolio of championships, Nova Motorsport will exclusively supply period-correct Avon Motorsport tyre products to the F2 Classic Inter Series Pre 79, F3 Classic Inter Series Pre 85 and Classic Prototypes.Nova Motorsport’s support will extend to other categories incorporated within HVM Racing’s portfolio. These include the ‘Historic Tour’ French Historic Championship and numerous single-seater series such as F3, FRenault, Formula Ford, and Historic Prototypes. Nova Motorsport will be supported in its endeavours by French-headquartered Sodipneu and UK-based HP Tyres motorsport tyre specialists, who will fulfil the roles of official service partners to HVM Racing’s events.In addition, Nova Motorsport has signed an agreement to become an official supplier partner to the Historic French Grand Prix. One of Europe's most important historic motorsport events, the Historic French Grand Prix attracts drivers from all over the world. More than 250 cars compete in a dozen races viewed by 80,000 spectators. The 2025 event will take place from April 25th to 27th. It will prove the perfect opportunity for Nova Motorsport to showcase its technology and brand message with significant displays of the company logo.Nova Motorsport acquired the assets and manufacturing IP of Avon Motorsport in February 2024. The brand rapidly created an in-house R&D department. It swiftly assembled a world-leading team of motorsport tyre experts, many of whom had previously gained decades of experience with Avon Motorsport. Just six months later, Nova Motorsport resumed the manufacture of a range of iconic Avon Motorsport products at its newly acquired European manufacturing centre and embarked on a significant track test and verification programme.James Weekley, Nova Motorsport Commercial Director, said: “We are honoured to partner with HVM Racing, an organisation widely regarded as one of the leading promoters of classic and historic motorsport in Europe. HVM Racing operates a highly impressive portfolio of championships, which Nova Motorsport is now under contract to supply with period-correct Avon Motorsport products for the foreseeable future, through our trusted service partners, Sodipneu and HP Tyres.“Nova Motorsport’s multi-year commitment illustrates the importance of classic and historic motorsport as a strategic pillar of our brand, and we are delighted to be in a position to ensure continuity of supply of period-correct Avon Motorsport products to yet another key European promoter.”Laurant Vallery-Masson, HVM Racing Director, commented: “From our engagement with Nova Motorsport, it is obvious that the brand shares a similar mindset to HVM Racing and is committed to the highest levels of service and quality to its customers, and the competitors who rely on the performance of its products under the most demanding conditions. The guarantee of supply of period-correct Avon Motorsport products is a major asset for HVM Racing. We look forward to working with Nova Motorsport to promote the sport we all cherish so dearly, and to delivering some wonderfully exciting and intensely close competition on the motor circuits of Europe.”To ensure the highest possible levels of consistent manufacturing quality and product performance at its new manufacturing facility, Nova Motorsport transported 200 lorries of equipment from the former Avon factory in Melksham in the UK, to its comprehensively refurbished manufacturing facility in Portugal. Nova Motorsport has recreated the championship-winning compounds previously mixed by Avon in Melksham by utilising state-of-the-art mixing facilities. The brand adheres to the same stringent testing procedures and specifically designed lab test methods and uses the same technology, procedures, moulds and materials originally deployed by Avon Motorsport.Nova Motorsport will announce further developments and products in the coming months.

