Webinar: building the evidence to improve ventilation

The focus of World Ventil8 Day﻿ this year is “Enabling Action”. On this theme, the Future Urban Ventilation Network﻿ are running a webinar focused on practical learning from research studies around indoor air and ventilation, and how to enable real-world intervention.

Speakers will focus on studies from a range of settings including schools, homes, businesses and hospitals. A panel discussion will focus on opportunities and challenges in enabling change.

Speakers

Dr Sam Wood ( SAMHE ﻿ ), Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London

Dr Abigail Hathway, School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, University of Sheffield

Professor Tim Sharpe, Department of Architecture, University of Strathclyde

Dr Ben Roberts, School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University

Dr Matt Butler, Consultant Physician, Cambridge University Hospitals

Panel