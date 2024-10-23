Webinar: building the evidence to improve ventilation
The focus of World Ventil8 Day this year is “Enabling Action”. On this theme, the Future Urban Ventilation Network are running a webinar focused on practical learning from research studies around indoor air and ventilation, and how to enable real-world intervention.
Speakers will focus on studies from a range of settings including schools, homes, businesses and hospitals. A panel discussion will focus on opportunities and challenges in enabling change.
Speakers
- Dr Sam Wood (SAMHE), Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London
- Dr Abigail Hathway, School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, University of Sheffield
- Professor Tim Sharpe, Department of Architecture, University of Strathclyde
- Dr Ben Roberts, School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University
- Dr Matt Butler, Consultant Physician, Cambridge University Hospitals
Panel
- Professor Catherine Noakes, School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds (Chair)
- Professor Sarah West, Stockholm Environment Institute, University of York
- Mr Matthew Clark, Programme Manager for Air Quality, Hertfordshire County Council
SAMHE is collaborating with Hertfordshire County Council to evaluate the impact of installed HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters on air quality in primary schools.
- Dr Douglas Booker, School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds
- Professor Malcolm Cook, School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University
- Kate de Selincourt, Health and Wellbeing Associate, Passivhaus Trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.