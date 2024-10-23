GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community to be presented from this Thursday showcasing the charm of Sino-Lusophone cultural characteristics for two weekends

MACAU, October 23 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community”, integrated in the 6th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Culture Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries,” will be held on 24, 26, 27 and 31 October, and 2 and 3 November, featuring 14 vibrant performances to be presented at Iao Hon Market Park, Galaxy Macau™ Diamond Lobby and Crystal Lobby, the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Carmo Fair in Taipa.

This year, the Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community is held for an extended period of two weekends, introducing passionate and festive music and dance performances by the artistic group Guangdong Zhongshan Torch Singing and Dance Troupe from Mainland China, and eight troupes from the Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, namely Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor and Goa, Daman and Diu in different districts and tourist attractions in Macao, showcasing the charm of traditional culture of China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Guangdong Zhongshan Torch Singing and Dance Troupe will offer folk dance performances to showcase the colourful artistic styles of China. The troupe has participated in numerous celebrations and has represented the country on various international cultural exchange tours. Singer-songwriter Filipe Toca from Brazil will incorporate Brazilian dialects and pop music elements in his work to express the emotions of love and pain, which are well received by the public. The Cape Verdean band Ferro Gaita will present Funaná traditional music with bagpipes, drums, and bass guitar, amongst others. They presented their performances across different countries, including Africa, Europe, America and Asia, representing the music and culture of Cape Verde. Nené Pereira from Guinea-Bissau, with her traditional music background and heartfelt voice, will highlight the resilience and strength of African women. Her music albums were also highly acclaimed. The dance group GE DANCERS from Equatorial Guinea, a group of young, talented professional dancers with energetic style, won awards in multiple dance competitions. Singer Selma Uamusse from Mozambique, a prominent figure in her country’s music scene, is known for her diversified music styles and strong incorporation of traditional Mozambican music. GRUPO CULTURAL 100% SANTOLA focuses on the tradition of São Tomé and Príncipe and African dance performances, promoting ethnic creativity as well as cultural and artistic development. The dance troupe Le-Ziaval from East Timor will showcase the unique culture of East Timor through traditional dance, music, theatre and poetry. The troupe DAMAN DARSHAN from Goa, Daman and Diu, consists of dancers and singers, is dedicated to promoting local folklore and cultural heritage through lively performances.

For the programme of the “GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community” and details, please visit the webpage of the “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Culture Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP, the “IC Art” page on Facebook or WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”.