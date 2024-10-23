Submit Release
Temporary closure of Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool

MACAU, October 23 - Due to the exceedance of E. coli standard in the pool water as a result of external contamination, the Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool has been temporarily closed with immediate effect until further notice. A series of cleaning and disinfection works will be carried out to ensure the safety of the public. The Sports Bureau regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the swimming pool and appreciate the public’s understanding.

Purchased ticket of Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool through online booking system will be refunded to the buyer’s online account via relevant electronic payment method.

For more information about ticket refund, please visit the Sports Bureau website https://www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline 2823 6363 during office hours.

