Minisforum Next-Gen Mini PCs: The UM890 Pro and MS-01

FRANCE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Minisforum Unveils Next-Gen Mini PCs: The UM890 Pro and MS-01**

Minisforum is thrilled to announce the launch of two new additions to our Mini PC lineup: the UM890 Pro and the MS-01. These compact powerhouses are designed for users who desire high performance without sacrificing desk space.

The Minisforum UM890 Pro is a high-performance Mini PC featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor with Zen 4 architecture. This 8-core, 16-thread beast reaches a maximum clock speed of 5.2GHz and integrates the AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, making it perfect for gaming and multitasking. With DDR5 dual-channel memory support up to 5600MHz and the ability to install two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSDs for up to 8TB of storage, the UM890 Pro is a force to be reckoned with. Its quad-screen display capability, thanks to HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB4 interfaces, offers a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz / 4K@144Hz, providing a flexible workspace for professionals.

In contrast, the MS-01 Mini Work Station offers a sleek design with a focus on style and functionality. While details are light, the MS-01 promises to deliver a balance of performance and aesthetics, suitable for both home and office environments.

Both models come with a 24-month warranty, showcasing our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The UM890 Pro is currently available for pre-sale with shipments expected by the end of July, while the MS-01 is set to follow shortly.

Minisforum continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in compact computing. Join us in this journey towards a more powerful and efficient future with the UM890 Pro and MS-01.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.