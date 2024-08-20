Minisforum MS-01: Versatile Mini Workstation with Advanced Expansion and Connectivity

Minisforum MS-01, a mini workstation designed to meet the diverse needs. With its sleek and portable design, rich ports, and strong expansion capabilities.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmatched Expansion and Connectivity

The Minisforum MS-01 features an impressive array of connectivity options and expansion capabilities. It includes four M.2 slots and PCIe ×16 slots inside, allowing users to install half-height graphics cards. Optional Intel 13th generation Core i9-13900H and other processors offer high cost performance, while the efficient cooling design ensures optimal performance, making it ideal for fields such as engineering, design, and programming.

Showcase of Innovation

At this year's product launch event, Minisforum showcased the MS-01 i9-12900H and i9-13900H versions, positioning them as mini workstations. These models, with their dual 10-gigabit network ports and unparalleled expansion capabilities, have positioned Minisforum Mini Work Station as a formidable competitor in the market. Now, the Minisforum MS-01 i5 version has been officially launched, providing an affordable option for users who have been struggling with the high prices of top brand mini workstations that lack expansion capabilities.

Sleek Design and Versatile Placement

The Minisforum MS-01 adopts a commercial design with a black metal body and a grille twill decorative front panel. With dimensions of 196 mm x 189 mm x 48 mm (excluding the foot pad), approximately 1.78L, it can be placed upright or lying down, making it suitable for any location.

Blazing-Fast Network Speed

The Minisforum MS-01 features two 10GbE ports, two 2.5GbE ports, two full-speed 40 Gbps USB4 ports compatible with 20G Thunderbolt Ethernet, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a power jack on the front panel. Combined, these features deliver a network transmission speed of 65 Gbps.

Impressive Internal Design

The internal design of the Minisforum Mini Work Station is equally remarkable. It has four M.2 slots, one of which is used to install a wireless network card, and the other three for SSDs. Ordinary consumers can install three 2280 SSDs simultaneously, while enterprise users can install one U.2 SSD and two 22110 SSDs. Such powerful expansion capabilities are rare in mobile workstations with more than 4L.

Versatile Graphics Card Support

Another core competitive advantage of the Minisforum MS-01 is the PCIe ×16 slot inside, which can be used to install a half-height graphics card, such as the RTX 3050 consumer-grade discrete graphics card or the RTX A2000 DIY customer cooler that has passed ISV certification. Users can also use it to transfer more hard disk positions and build an NVMe all-flash server. The power adapter provided with the Minisforum MS-01 is 180 W, but users may need to replace it with a higher power adapter after installing a discrete graphics card.

Powerful Core Configurations

The Minisforum Mini Work Station offers a choice of Intel 13th generation Core i9-13900H, 12th generation i9-12900H, and i5-12600H processors. For those focused on performance, the i9-13900H is the ideal choice, with 6 large, 8 small, 14 cores, and 20 threads, a maximum turbo frequency of 5.40 GHz, and integrated Radeon Xe 96 core graphics. For those looking to build a full-flash server, the i5-12600H processor is sufficient and can significantly reduce installation costs.

Exceptional Value

In summary, the Minisforum MS-01 is a mini workstation with ultra-fast internet speed, super storage, and extraordinary expansion capabilities. With its comprehensive configurations and functions, it surpasses competing products. Minisforum's mini-hosts are known for their high quality, and the fourth anniversary celebration discount price of the high-end version of Minisforum MS-01 (32 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD) is only $679 for the i9-12900H version, $839 for the 13900H version, and $589 for the i5-12600H version. It is more affordable than the low-end and mid-range versions of known brand mini-workstations, making its cost-effectiveness another core competitive advantage.

About Minisforum

Minisforum is dedicated to providing innovative, high-performance mini workstations that cater to the diverse needs of professional users. Our products are known for their exceptional quality, advanced features, and unbeatable value.

For more information, please visit https://store.minisforum.com/products/minisforum-ms-01 or contact kathy@minisforum.com.