ICRC in Afghanistan – Summary

The ICRC works closely with its movement partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), to deliver vital emergency assistance and healthcare services. The ICRC also provides economic support to facilitate community resilience and contributes to the restoration and maintenance of water supply and electricity systems.

To support medical facilities the ICRC provides emergency kits and trains healthcare professionals, in order to help health authorities manage emergencies more efficiently. The ICRC works to ensure humane and dignified treatment of people deprived of liberty in places of detention and restore contact between families. It provides physical rehabilitation services by supplying prostheses, orthosis, physiotherapy, and vocational training to patients at seven physical rehabilitation centers across the country.

