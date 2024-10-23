Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,290 in the last 365 days.

ICRC in Afghanistan – Summary

The ICRC works closely with its movement partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), to deliver vital emergency assistance and healthcare services. The ICRC also provides economic support to facilitate community resilience and contributes to the restoration and maintenance of water supply and electricity systems.

To support medical facilities the ICRC provides emergency kits and trains healthcare professionals, in order to help health authorities manage emergencies more efficiently. The ICRC works to ensure humane and dignified treatment of people deprived of liberty in places of detention and restore contact between families. It provides physical rehabilitation services by supplying prostheses, orthosis, physiotherapy, and vocational training to patients at seven physical rehabilitation centers across the country.

To find out more about the ICRC in Afghanistan, please read:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICRC in Afghanistan – Summary

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more