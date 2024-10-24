WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Hits 80 Million Users, Reviving Old DVDs for the Holidays

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, trusted by 80 million users, can convert old DVDs into digital files, making holiday classics accessible on all modern devices.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to dust off those old DVDs and relive classic movies with family and friends. Digiarty Software’s WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, which has now surpassed 80 million users worldwide, offers an easy and fast way to digitize old DVD collection, making it accessible on all modern devices — perfect for cozy holiday movie marathons.

In an age where streaming dominates, many still cherish their DVD collections filled with holiday classics. However, accessing these old DVDs can sometimes be a hassle. DVDs can become scratched or damaged over time, leading to playback issues that can ruin the viewing experience. Additionally, finding a functioning DVD player can be challenging in a world dominated by digital devices. This can leave families frustrated, missing out on the joy of their favorite holiday films.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum solves these problems by enabling users to quickly and easily convert DVDs into digital files that can be viewed on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs — allowing users to enjoy those beloved holiday favorites anywhere, without the need for a DVD player. Thanks to its outstanding performance, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has consistently earned positive reviews, making it the trusted choice of 80 million users globally.

Key Features of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum:

▪ Comprehensive DVD Support: Rip any DVD, including old titles (even if damaged), newly released discs from any region and any studio, and self-burned home movies.

▪ Extensive Output Options: Over 350 output profiles, covering mainstream formats like MP4 and MOV, as well as popular devices such as iPhone and Android.

▪ Full Backup Capabilities: Copy entire DVDs to ISO or VIDEO_TS folders to create complete backups, preserving the menu, movies, extras, and all other content without any changes.

▪ High-Quality Output: Use "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing Engine and High Quality Engine to ensure the good quality of the output video/audio.

▪ Fast DVD Ripping: Supports hardware acceleration, multi-core CPUs, and hyper-threading technology for quick conversions. Ripping a 2-hour DVD to MP4 (H.264/HEVC) can be completed in as little as 5 minutes.

How It Works

Using WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is simple:

1. Download and install the software from the official website.

2. Insert target DVD into computer’s disc drive and open it in WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.

3. Choose desired output format or device profile.

4. Click “RUN” to start the conversion.

The software's intuitive interface ensures that even users with minimal technical experience can convert their DVDs into digital formats quickly and easily.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is available for both Windows and Mac. The Windows version is compatible with Windows 7 and later, while the Mac version supports macOS X 10.6 and above, including the newly released macOS Sequoia.

The software is offered in two license options: a premium license (one-year subscription for 3 PCs) and an ultimate license (lifetime license for 1 PC). Currently, it’s offered at a limited-time price of $39.95 and $59.95, reduced from $49.95 and $65.95, respectively. For more details, visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/buy.htm.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

