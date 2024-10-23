Royal College of Physicians appoints new registrar

Dr Mustafa is a consultant physician in diabetes and general internal medicine at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London. He is the RCP’s global vice president and has been interim registrar since April 2024.

A fellow of the RCP since 2018, Omar completed his undergraduate medical training in Iraq and postgraduate training in the UK. He is an honorary senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London and associate director of medical education at King’s College Hospital. He has a strong interest in medical education, completing a masters in health professions education at Maastricht University / Suez Canal University. He is the programme director for the endocrinology and diabetes higher specialty training programme in south London and member of the JRCPTB endocrinology and diabetes specialty advisory committee.

The RCP registrar is one of six senior college officers and a key leadership role with a broad portfolio. Dr Mustafa will be responsible for professional affairs and lead on significant programmes of work including the constitutional and governance review. The registrar is the officer responsible for membership engagement, including the RCP’s regional programme of work. Alongside the membership they work across the medical specialties and societies, helping to shape the RCP as an organisation responsive to the physician workforce’s needs.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Mustafa said: “I am humbled, honoured and proud to be appointed as the RCP’s new registrar.

“It is a privilege to work with our members and fellows to help shape the RCP for the future, to advocate on their behalf, for the NHS and for our patients. I have a strong commitment to diversity and growing our membership both in the UK and internationally.

“The RCP is at a transformative moment in its 500 year plus history. I look forward to reconnecting with our membership to develop and shape the way forward.”

Welcoming him to the role Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as PRCP, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said: “Many congratulations to Omar on this appointment. It has been my pleasure to work with him in his roles as associate global director for the Middle East and North Africa, as global vice president and more recently in the interim registrar role. I look forward to working alongside Omar and supporting him with the rest of the senior leadership and executive team. I wish him all the success as RCP registrar.”