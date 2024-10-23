Staff retention| North Wales Medical School opens its doors

In this month’s blog, Dr Hilary Williams, RCP vice president for Wales discusses the opening of the new medical school in North Wales and how the NHS can become an attractive place to work for newly qualified doctors.

It was exciting to see the launch of the North Wales Medical School on 4 October. Based at Bangor University, the new medical school will allow 80 students to become the first doctors to do all of their training in North Wales (previously students graduated from Cardiff University). By 2029, the medical school hopes to welcome 140 students a year, aiming to train, then keep, more doctors in the Welsh NHS for longer.

Staff retention in the NHS is a huge challenge. In 2022, we found that 57% of consultant physicians in Wales reported vacant consultant posts, and 61% reported daily or weekly resident doctor rota gaps. This contributes to heavier workloads, staff burnout and longer waiting lists – with the resultant impact on patient care and experience. We need to get better at this – read our briefing paper The people who care to learn more.

It is undeniable that North Wales is a beautiful place to study, and the wellbeing benefits of the mountains and beaches may be a draw for newly qualified medical students to stay and build their career locally after they’ve graduated. But there’s a big role for the NHS here: employers need to invest in IT infrastructure and digital healthcare, get the basics right – places to rest, hot food, flexible childcare – and support and empower doctors to develop and flourish in their careers. Getting this right is crucial for our local populations: how do we best care for our older people, those living rurally, or people living with a chronic or rare condition?

I’d love to hear your take on this. Come and join the debate at our Update in medicine – Cardiff on 5 December. The following day, we’ll be visiting the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, so if you’re a resident or SAS doctor or a consultant physician working at the Glam, do come and say hi – contact Wales@rcp.ac.uk for more information.

Meet the new cabinet secretary for health and social care

There are big changes afoot in the Welsh government – Jeremy Miles MS is our new cabinet secretary for health and social care. He’s already announced a new Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group – and we’ve written to ask for a meeting. I’m keen that we develop a constructive relationship with the cabinet secretary over the next 18 months as we approach the next Senedd election. On that note, we’ll be starting to develop our campaign calls this autumn – what do you think should be on the priority list for the next Welsh government?

Who will be the next chief medical officer (CMO) in Wales?

Recruitment is currently underway for the next CMO! I’m delighted to say that Professor Olwen Williams, my predecessor as RCP vice president for Wales will be on the interview panel, representing the Welsh Academy of Medical Royal Colleges. I know Olwen will play her part to ensure a transparent and compassionate process. Personally, I think the best medical leaders combine the challenge of strategic negotiation with a real and continued understanding of ‘real life’ clinical care. I look forward to working with the new CMO on your behalf, and I know we all send warm wishes to Sir Frank Atherton as he steps down.

And finally…

Emily Wooster has joined us this month as the policy and campaigns manager for Wales and Northern Ireland. Emily comes to us from the British Heart Foundation, having worked previously at Mind and the Mental Health Foundation, and brings with her 20 years of experience in policy development, campaigns and influencing change.

Outside of work, she keeps busy with her active 5-year-old and loves to walk in the Welsh hills.

I know Emily is looking forward to getting out and talking to members about the issues we are facing as a college. Over the coming weeks, she’ll be refreshing our policy priorities for the devolved nations, and I am sure she will build on the success of the RCP in Wales.

As a final sign off our resident doctors in Wales have excelled again in the RCP virtual poster competition – what great topics they have chosen! A big shout out for those leading real clinical innovation and change across the Welsh NHS. Our next competition opens for applications in March 2025. To receive an alert, please email postercompetition@rcp.ac.uk

Look after yourselves.