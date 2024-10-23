Eastern Cape Provincial Government activates disaster management teams to respond to floods

Eastern Cape Provincial Government has activated its disaster management teams to provide immediate support to communities affected by devastating floods particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (Gqeberha and Kariega).

The severe weather conditions have caused significant damage, displacement of residents, and unfortunately loss of life.

The primary concern of government is the safety and well-being of residents, while working to mitigate damage to infrastructure and restore essential services. To spearhead the response, a Head of Disaster Management has been appointed and will assume duties immediately.

Government regrets the tragic loss of an elderly man who allegedly encountered live electricity wires during the floods.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, who visited the family expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying, “This is a painful loss, and on behalf of the provincial government, I

extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. We will do everything we can to assist them and ensure that no further lives are lost due to these floods.”

Earlier today, Premier Mabuyane also visited various affected areas to assess the impact of the heavy rainfall and to oversee the efforts to assist those in need.

“We are mobilizing all resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our people. As the province braces for more heavy rains in the coming days, we urge residents to remain vigilant and follow instructions from authorities as we continue to work tirelessly to restore services and support those impacted by the flooding,” Premier Mabuyane stated.

Eskom has been brought on board to address electricity supply disruptions caused by the floods, and all flood-affected areas have been isolated to prevent electrocution risks. An assessment is currently underway to expedite repairs and restore power.

Contractor teams have been deployed to clear blocked stormwater drainage systems, minimizing further flooding risks. Temporary relocation facilities have been secured for communities that have been displaced, with essential provisions such as food, mattresses, water, and sanitation services. This is being done in partnership with the Gift of the Givers, the Department of Social Development, and SASSA, while the NMBM business community has also stepped up to provide humanitarian assistance.

The Department of Human Settlements is in discussions with Public Works to arrange for temporary relocation from community halls to identified parcels of land.

Once the rain subsides, road rehabilitation will commence immediately, along with mop-up operations overseen by the Public Health and Roads and Stormwater Departments to address flood debris and repair damaged infrastructure.

A central coordination effort is being managed through the Joint Operations Centre (JOC), overseeing the entire flood response.

Furthermore, provincial departments and municipal officials are continuously meeting to consolidate additional relief efforts for the affected communities.

While the Nelson Mandela Bay is the hardest hit area currently, government has called on communities across the province to remain on high alert as the South African Weather Services expects heavy rains to fall for the rest of the day.

Media enquires:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Chief Director: Provincial Communical Service

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za