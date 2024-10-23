MEC Isaac Sileku and GO George roll out second route to Thembalethu, 28 Oct

On Monday, 28 October 2024, the Western Cape Government (WCG) will join the Go George Bus Service and the George Municipality, for the launch of the new Thembalethu route.

The highlight of the launch will be a bus ride on the inaugural trip of the new Thembalethu route and the opening of the Mall Transfer Facility.

Since its initiation, the first route, R18A, connected Thembalethu, George and Blanco. The second route will connect Thembalethu and George Industria.

At the launch of the new route, Western Cape Minister for Mobility, Isaac Sileku will be joined by the Go George Bus Company Manager, Morné Lakay and the Executive Mayor of George, Ms. Jackie von Brandis.

While the launch of the new route was delayed due to traffic congestion caused by the critical N2 bridge construction, the Executive Mayor said the launch will please the commuters of Thembalethu who have been waiting for the new route for so long.

“I am thrilled that this second route will soon be up and running. Affordable, reliable and accessible public transport of our residents is critical to enabling our economy and creating more jobs,” said Premier Alan Winde.

Morné Lakay agrees that the long wait was frustrating at times, but that the new route represents a milestone in the history of public transport in George and the Southern Cape.

The Minister for Mobility in the province, Isaac Sileku said the Go George network is typical of what can be achieved in public transport development if all partners work together.

Media invitation: to the route launch, as well as the tour of the new Mall Transfer Facility.

Time: 04:30

Date: 28 October 2024

Venue: Depart with bus from George Link depot to Jonga Circle in Thembalethu

