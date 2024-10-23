Ribbon by Di Hu Wins Bronze in A' Street and City Furniture Awards

Ribbon

Innovative Street Bench Design Recognized for Exceptional Comfort and Aesthetic Appeal in Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected award in the field of street furniture design, has announced that the "Ribbon" street bench by Di Hu has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Street Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Ribbon bench, which stands out for its thoughtful development and creative use of materials.The Ribbon street bench showcases the importance of ergonomic design in public spaces, offering a comfortable and visually appealing resting experience for users. By addressing current trends and needs within the street furniture industry, such as the demand for functional yet aesthetically pleasing urban elements, the Ribbon bench demonstrates its relevance and potential to positively influence industry standards and practices.The unique design of the Ribbon bench is inspired by the natural curves and postures of the human body when resting. By studying and incorporating five common outdoor resting postures - tucked-in, deep, straight-up, lean back, and lounging - the bench's profile curves are shaped to provide optimal comfort. The seamless transition between these curves creates a singular, meandering form that is both visually striking and inviting. The wooden slats of the bench offer a dual visual effect, appearing semi-transparent when viewed from the front and smooth and uniformly patterned when seen from the side, adding a tactile and rhythmic quality to the design.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Di Hu and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and development of ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing street furniture designs that enhance public spaces and contribute to the well-being of communities.Ribbon was designed by a talented team consisting of Di Hu, Yiqing Wu, Canbin Chen, Yeqing Shang, and Wenjing Fang, who collaborated to bring this innovative street bench to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Ribbon street bench and its designers at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their innovative use of materials, technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs in the Street Furniture Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of material, sustainability and durability, integration with surroundings, ergonomic design, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, adaptability and flexibility, inclusive design, cultural relevance, maintenance ease, weather resistance, vandalism deterrence, lighting and visibility, space optimization, user comfort, material authenticity, color and texture, originality and creativity, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Street and City Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional furniture design across various industries. The award provides a platform for talented designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain global exposure. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous selection process. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the award celebrates remarkable achievements and inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://streetfurnituredesignaward.com

