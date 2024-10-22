Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting on Small States and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Apia, Samoa, 23 to 24 October 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting on Small States (CMMSS) and the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) in Apia, Samoa, on 23 and 24 October 2024 respectively. Both meetings will precede the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 25 to 26 October 2024, which Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will attend.

At the CMMSS, Foreign Ministers will discuss challenges confronting small States and agree on concrete actions to build resilience and address vulnerabilities. At the CFAMM, Foreign Ministers will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss issues of common interest to Member States, including sustainable development and climate change.

Minister Balakrishnan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CMMSS and the CFAMM.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 OCTOBER 2024