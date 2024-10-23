Today, Money is Credited to the Accounts of the Second Batch of People Approved Withdrawing Funds of the 2024 Fund Allocation to the Central Provident Fund’s Individual Accounts

MACAU, October 23 - The second batch of people approved withdrawing funds of the 2024 fund allocation to the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System’s government-managed sub-accounts will start receiving the funds today (23 October). There are 8,062 people in total.

For those who applied for fund withdrawal in paper form in August and those who applied in any way in September and were approved, the balance of their government-managed sub-accounts, including the Special Allocation from Budget Surplus for 2024 and any remaining balance, will be deposited in the bank account designated by the applicant on 23 October.

If residents have any questions, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.