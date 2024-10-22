Former Chief of Australian Army joins Defence SA Advisory Board

Release date: 21/10/24

The former Chief of the Australian Army, Lieutenant General, Rick Burr (Ret’d), has joined the Defence SA Advisory Board.

Lieutenant General Burr AO DSC MVO (Ret’d) has held a range of leadership positions throughout his extensive military career, including as Chief of the Australian Army, from 2018-2022.

He brings a unique skill-set and a range of knowledge across all areas of Defence.

Esteemed Vice Admiral, Russ Crane, has also officially been appointed as Chair of the Defence SA Advisory Board, having acted in the position for two years.

Vice Admiral Crane AO CSM RAN (Ret’d), served as Chief of Navy from 2008 to 2011, during his distinguished career spanning 40 years with the Royal Australian Navy.

He was responsible for the fundamental reform of Navy leadership, training and culture, through the New Generation Navy initiative, bringing a wealth of experience to the role of Chair.

The Defence SA Advisory Board provides high-level strategic advice to promote the growth of the defence industry in South Australia and plays a key role in guiding the State’s defence strategy.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It gives me great pleasure to announce Russ Crane’s formal appointment as Chair of the Defence SA Advisory Board.

His leadership and dedication have been invaluable during his time as Acting Chair.

I am also thrilled to welcome Rick Burr to the Board.

His extensive military and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance South Australia’s defence industry capabilities.

Attributable to Vice Admiral Russ Crane

I am honoured to be invited to continue my membership on the Defence SA Advisory Board in the new role as Chairman.

I have enjoyed working with Defence SA, the Defence SA Advisory Board, South Australian Government and industry in identifying and advancing opportunities for defence contribution and participation in South Australia and I look forward to continuing that work.

South Australia is well positioned in continuing to make a leading, significant and meaningful contribution to our broader defence capability.

I’m looking forward to advancing our existing robust contribution alongside our new colleague and Board member, Rick Burr.

Rick will bring valuable strategic knowledge and skills, augmenting an already highly knowledgeable and distinguished Board.

Attributable to Lieutenant General Rick Burr

After an extensive Army career living around Australia and overseas, I am pleased to return ‘home’ and contribute to the exciting developments here in SA.

South Australia has a strong reputation as the Defence State and in this period of significant strategic and technological change, there is ongoing opportunity for the state to contribute to the national endeavour to enhance our security and strengthen the economy.

I look forward to bringing my experience working across all areas of Defence and its partners to support the outstanding team in Defence SA and the Defence SA Advisory Board to guide the state’s defence strategy.