Playford\'s alive and kicking for first homebuyers

First homebuyers have secured dozens of affordable housing allotments in Playford Alive’s newest precinct and construction of a much-anticipated road extension is underway.

A total of 282 land allotments are being created in the Newton Boulevard area at Munno Para with 175 allotments priced at or below the affordable price point for land, which is currently $222,750.

Since launching in April, 190 allotments have been released to market of which approximately 178 have been sold – including 121 affordable allotments.

A further 45 allotments have gone on sale this month, with prices starting from $209,000. Block sizes range from 269m2 up to a generous 520m2.

South Australian first home buyers will be able to access flexible home loans, including low deposit home loans and shared equity options, through the State Government lender HomeStart.

While the Malinauskas Labor Government has also scrapped stamp duty on all new builds for first home buyers.

Completion of earthworks on the estate have paved the way for the commencement of the crucial road extension of Newton Boulevard linking with Stebonheath Road to the west of the estate.

Newton Boulevard has been progressively extended in stages, starting from the east, as each section of Playford Alive has been developed.

The land adjacent to Stebonheath Road is now being developed for housing as part of latest land release of Playford Alive, so the road link is happening at the same time to allow for easier access to the new allotments.

Initial works on the road extension have begun and the road is scheduled to open to traffic in the first half of 2025, providing better connections to Mark Oliphant College and assisting in alleviating traffic congestion on Curtis Road.

This will allow the construction of the first houses to begin soon after and residents to move into their new homes in early to mid-2026.

Renewal SA is also finalising the selection of three builders to accelerate the construction of 25 affordable rental homes at Playford Alive.

Builders will be selected from the recently announced Renewal SA Residential Builders Panel.

This is the first project to use the Panel, which was announced as part of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap in June this year.

Under this system, 15 companies have been selected to join a list of builders to deliver Medium Density Housing on Renewal SA developments which will remove lengthy procurement processes and get residents in homes sooner.

Renewal SA is expediting the process further by re-sequencing traditional procedures where the state government will transfer allotments to community housing providers, who then construct and lease the dwellings.

In this case, Renewal SA will build the dwellings prior to handing over to community housing suppliers, getting affordable rentals onto the market about 12 months quicker.

Affordable rentals use income-based price capping and offer housing at less than 75 per cent of the market rate.

Housing in the Newton Boulevard area will benefit from the improved sustainability guidelines, which includes lighter-coloured roofs to combat the urban heat island effect and enhance energy efficiency.

Playford Alive involves the renewal of the suburbs of Davoren Park and Smithfield Plains and more than 50 hectares of greenfield development in Andrews Farm, Munno Para and Penfield.

Throughout this community are new facilities including schools, a medical centre, railway station, wetland and parklands, a $250 million town centre and several new outlets and community facilities.

By the end of 2027, Playford Alive is projected to house more than 40,000 people in the project area.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is an important milestone in the Playford Alive project with work beginning to connect Newton Boulevard to Stebonheath Road.

This will cut driving time for local residents and relieve some of the stress on nearby Curtis Road.

Land allotments at Playford Alive are proving incredibly popular with young South Australians building their first home.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo

This development is a welcome addition, providing affordable land stock, helping young families enter the housing market.

Its location near important facilities like schools, medical services and general shopping is beneficial for families and will help reduce their day-to-day cost of living.

The extension of Newton Boulevard will make a real difference to many families in the Munno Para West area to avoid the congestion on Curtis Road.