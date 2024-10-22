Equipment and capital grants boosting training facilities in areas of critical need

Release date: 23/10/24

Eligible training organisations can now apply for a grant valued up to $250,000, to contribute towards new equipment and better training facilities that align to South Australia’s priority training needs.



The South Australian Government’s Equipment and Capital Grants program is a $9 million investment over three years to support TAFE SA, not-for-profit and industry-based providers to invest in contemporary infrastructure, equipment, and technology.

Grants of up to $250,000 per project are now available for the 2024-2025 round, and will be aligned to emerging and priority areas, such as construction trades, defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, care, and technology, as identified in the recently released South Australian Jobs and Skills Outlook.

In the 2023-2024 round, 16 providers across metropolitan and regional South Australia received $2.5m for infrastructure, equipment and technology that demonstrated:

increased student retention and completions in publicly subsidised training,

increased access to, and delivery of, foundation skills training (including adult community education)

increased engagement of regional learners, particularly where capacity was constrained,

innovation in training products development and delivery (including new technologies) to support better quality training experiences for learners and improved responsiveness of the training system.

As a grant recipient in the previous round, ATEC has started work on a Centre of Excellence in Carpentry based in Lonsdale. This milestone marks a significant step towards addressing the growing demand for skilled tradespeople in South Australia's construction industry.

For more information on Equipment and Capital Grants and how to apply, visit www.skills.sa.gov.au/equipment-capital-grants/apply

Applications close Friday 15 November 2024 at 5:00pm (ACDT).



Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This significant investment is enabling South Australia's vocational education and training students to learn using up to date equipment and technology, in contemporary facilities.

Construction is one of South Australia’s largest employing industries and there is strong level of projected demand for construction workers both for the residential housing sector and to fulfil the state’s major infrastructure projects.

The Equipment and Capital grants pgram is critical to attracting and maintaining a pipeline of skilled workers to help meet our urgent housing, infrastructure, defence industry, care and energy skills needs now, and into the future.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard



The State Government is determined to support young people to engage in learning across their lifetime in ways that work for them, empower them to develop important skills and knowledge and that see them taking on jobs in our state’s growing industries. That is exactly what this grant supports organisations to do.

I am so happy that local, outstanding organisation ATEC is using its grant to make a difference through empowering more young people to actively participate in our economy and through helping to grow a strong and capable workforce for the future.

I look forward to seeing the difference this next round of grants will make and encourage organisations to apply.

Attributable to Greg Bassani OAM, CEO ATEC

The commencement of site preparation work marks a significant milestone for ATEC and the South Australian construction industry. We are excited to be at the forefront of addressing the shortage of skilled tradespeople and contributing to the state's economic growth.

We are grateful for the support of the South Australian government and look forward to continuing our collaboration to expand the state's skilled workforce.

As site preparation progresses, ATEC remains dedicated to its mission of providing pathways to successful careers in the construction industry. The Centre of Excellence represents an exciting opportunity for apprentices to gain quality hands-on experience and embark on dynamic and rewarding careers.