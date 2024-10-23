CELEBRATION OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION AT THE FIRST NATIONS BUSINESS SHOWCASE (SA) 2024

Release date: 23/10/24

South Australia will host the First Nations Business Showcase (SA) 2024 today, Thursday 24 October, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, with more than 100 Aboriginal businesses celebrating entrepreneurship, innovation and success.

The Showcase will connect South Australia’s diverse and growing First Nations sector with potential clients and customers creating new opportunities.

Hosting the Showcase is The Circle - First Nations Entrepreneur Hub, an initiative of the Australian and South Australian Governments.

Held during Indigenous Business Month, this year’s theme: ‘Making Our Mark’, the Showcase will be a platform to celebrate First Nations entrepreneurs and businesses achieving success through economic participation and independence.

In its third year, building on the success of last year’s event, which drew over 1,500 attendees, this year’s Showcase will offer a platform for participants to share their stories, expertise, products and services, leading to new opportunities, connections and collaborations.

The Circle, an initiative funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), plays a pivotal role in supporting the First Nations Entrepreneur Hub’s growing membership of more than 370 businesses.

Since its launch in late 2021 within the Lot Fourteen innovation district, The Circle has received $5.5 million to help drive First Nations enterprises in South Australia, in partnership with the South Australian Government as part of the Adelaide City Deal project.

For more information on The Circle, visit: https://www.thecircle.sa.gov.au



To find out more about the First Nations Business Showcase, visit: https://www.thecircle.sa.gov.au/news/first-nations-business-showcase-sa-2024



Quotes

Attributable to Senator the Hon Malarndirri McCarthy:

I recognise and celebrate the important role and contribution that First Nations business leaders, entrepreneurs and businesses make to our country and economy.

The Circle is a fantastic opportunity for South Australian Indigenous businesses to showcase their strengths, and identify and create new opportunities.

The Circle is another great example of governments working together and in partnership with First Nations people, to enhance economic empowerment.

Attributable to the Hon Susan Close:

The First Nations businesses in South Australia play a vital role in the state’s economy and cultural landscape.

As they continue to grow and diversify, these businesses will contribute significantly to employment, cultural preservation and the overall economic wellbeing of the First Nations community.

The successful partnership between the Australian and South Australian Government has enabled The Circle – First Nations Entrepreneur Hub to provide an impactful service that fills vital gaps within the South Australian business ecosystem for First Nations people and businesses.