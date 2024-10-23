Evotix Concludes Divestiture from SAI360 with Unified Brand Identity

Evotix’s leadership in EHS&S software from mid-size to global enterprise reinforced by changed visual identity and digital presence

SAI360 has completed the divestiture of its EHS&S business to Evotix. As a result, Evotix is now a standalone business within the (STG) portfolio.

Evotix’s updated brand design uses bold colors and a modern aesthetic to reinforce our dedication to innovation and delivering ongoing value to clients to meet their business requirements.” — Michelle Genser, Evotix's Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAI360, which provides integrated software and training solutions to help companies identify, manage and mitigate risk effectively, has completed the divestiture of its EHS&S business to Evotix. As a result, Evotix is now a standalone business within the Symphony Technology Group (STG) portfolio with a focus on EHS&S software, where it is the industry leader in the mid-size and enterprise markets.

Reflecting this development, Evotix has revealed a new visual identity and updated digital presence, underscoring its commitment to delivering transformative EHS&S software solutions.

“Evotix’s updated brand design uses bold colors and a modern aesthetic to reinforce our dedication to innovation and delivering ongoing value to clients to meet their business requirements,” said Michelle Genser, chief marketing officer at Evotix. “The new look and feel is an evolution of Evotix’s growth and tells a compelling and holistic story about the bigger vision ahead.”

The new Evotix brand is consistent with a company recognized for challenging the status quo and embracing innovation. It incorporates:

- A color palette that integrates navy, white, two shades of purple, blue, cream and orange to add excitement and contrast to Evotix’s designs

- A modern typeface that reflects the brand's confidence and distinctive approach that is irreplicable in the industry.

Evotix partners with each customer to develop the right solution tailored to their health and safety needs and works with them in down to earth and practical ways. The brand also reflects these long-term relationships with a huge range of customers, built on trust and shared success:

- An imaginative design includes hand-drawn notations across lifestyle imagery to highlight focal points and visual interest. The imagery represents Evotix’s business sectors, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transportation and logistics, warehousing, local authority/housing, healthcare, education, mining and metals, oil and gas and energy and utilities.

- An updated, user-centric website makes finding product and educational material on Evotix’s EHS&S solutions easy, including safety management, operational risk management, occupational health, industrial hygiene, environmental management, learning and training and ESG and sustainability.

- Highly informative messaging, that is straightforward, direct and to the point, reflects Evotix’s strategy and how the software adapts to an organization’s current and evolving EHS&S needs.

By working closely with customers for more than 25 years, Evotix understands their unique challenges and offers configurable software solutions that grow with their business, saving lives, preventing injuries and ensuring a healthier, more robust workforce.

Evotix’s all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. The ESG and sustainability capabilities empower clients to measure and report on essential metrics, fostering accountability and promoting a sustainable workplace. Evotix’s mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, the platform streamlines EHS activities and enhances sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, fully adapting to customers’ current and evolving needs to help organizations build, embed and manage a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace.

The new visual identity has launched globally. For the latest news about Evotix or to view the new visual identity, please visit www.Evotix.com. To learn more about EHS&S, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.



