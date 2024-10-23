Dr. Susie Meade Appointed Chief Scientific Officer at Keraplast

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keraplast is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Susie Meade as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With her extensive experience in the science-to-policy interface and a strong background in protein modification research, Dr. Meade will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and strategic research initiatives at Keraplast.Dr. Meade brings a wealth of expertise from her previous roles, including her recent position as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor. Her leadership in research organisation management and her ability to foster collaborative relationships across various sectors make her ideally suited to lead Keraplast's scientific efforts. Raised on a sheep and beef farm in Nelson, Dr. Meade's deep connection to agriculture aligns perfectly with Keraplast's commitment to sustainable biotechnology solutions for the extraction of keratin from sheep’s wool for the manufacture of functional keratin used in personal care, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.“I am excited to join Keraplast at such an important time for the company,” said Dr. Meade. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to advance Keraplast's mission of delivering innovative and effective solutions for manufacturing keratin products which add value to wool, while contributing to the growth and well-being of our community.”In her role as CSO, Dr. Meade will oversee all scientific operations, ensuring that Keraplast remains at the forefront of research and development for innovative new keratin products from wool. Her strategic vision will enhance Keraplast's ability to align scientific efforts with organisational goals, driving impactful projects that meet the needs of both the industry and society.Dr. Meade’s impressive background includes leadership positions in prominent research organisations, where she has successfully managed complex projects, developed strategic partnerships, and secured funding for cutting-edge research. Her passion for utilising scientific expertise to address real-world challenges aligns perfectly with Keraplast's commitment to innovation and excellence.“Dr. Meade’s appointment underscores our commitment to advancing scientific research within our organisation,” said Howard Moore, CEO at Keraplast. “Her leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop groundbreaking keratin products.”Dr. Meade holds a PhD in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Chemistry from the University of Canterbury. Her comprehensive knowledge and experience will undoubtedly drive Keraplast's mission forward.Media Contact: Howard Moore, +64 21 2023 1607, howard.moore@keraplast.comAbout Keraplast:Keraplast is a world-leading biotechnology company based in Christchurch, New Zealand. Keraplast specialises in the recovery and manufacture of bioactive keratin proteins from regeneratively farmed New Zealand wool to create unique, branded ingredients for use in the world’s leading beauty and personal care products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.