Keraplast Keratin Products are Nitrosamine Free
Supply of keratin ingredients has been disrupted because some manufacturers products have high levels of nitrosamines. Keraplast products are nitrosamine free.
Keraplast is pleased to be able to report that independent testing of Keraplast products has confirmed them to be nitrosamine free.”CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitrosamines are impurities that can appear in a wide range of cosmetic ingredients and finished products. Studies have demonstrated a connection between nitrosamines and increased risk of cancer.
European legislation has prohibited Nitrosamines in cosmetic products. The European Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) established a maximum content limit of 50 parts per billion (ppb) for traces of N-nitrosamines, both in raw materials used as ingredients in cosmetics and in finished cosmetic products. Some products are being recalled for potential contamination with nitrosamines, per a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supply of keratin ingredients to the cosmetic industry has been disrupted by at least one major manufacturer being unable to meet the maximum content limit of 50 ppb.
A significant proportion of the world's keratin is produced in such a way that may cause nitrosamines to be present. Keraplast Manufacturing’s keratin is made from regeneratively farmed wool that is sourced from live animals, cruelty-free. Keraplast’s products are compliant with the EU regulations concerning nitrosamines in cosmetics, confirmed by independent testing with nitrosamine levels of < 1 ppb.
These products meet vegetarian and halal status requirements. are exported to USA, Europe and Asia, and are being used in a wide range of high performing personal care (including skincare and haircare) and clinically proven nutraceuticals.
Keraplast has an unwavering commitment to safety and quality and guarantees nitrosamine-free keratin products.
