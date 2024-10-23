Addlly AI Launches on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Strengthening Position as Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Addlly AI Launches on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Bringing Customizable Generative AI Solutions to Enterprises Addlly AI offers a customizable zero-prompt AI Playground that simplifies the content generation process for enterprises, allowing marketing teams to produce unique, high-quality content with minimal effort

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a fast-growing generative AI company, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This launch enables businesses to leverage Addlly AI’s advanced, customizable Generative AI tools in one of the most secure cloud environments globally, driving efficiency, creativity, and security in content marketing.

Being listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace strengthens Addlly AI's position as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV), making it a trusted partner within the Microsoft ecosystem. This status enhances credibility, creates opportunities for collaboration and co-selling with Microsoft, and supports Addlly AI's future growth, giving the company access to a wider customer base and accelerating its global expansion.

Microsoft Azure's industry-leading security and infrastructure standards ensure that businesses utilizing Addlly AI benefit from robust protection and compliance capabilities. The Azure Well-Architected Framework enhances this by offering a comprehensive guide to optimizing cloud infrastructure across five key pillars: cost optimization, operational excellence, performance efficiency, reliability, and security. This framework provides businesses with the best practices and architectural guidance needed to build secure and resilient applications, ensuring that content operations and sensitive data on Azure are managed with the highest standards of privacy and compliance.

Addlly AI offers a customizable zero-prompt AI Playground that simplifies the content generation process for enterprises, allowing marketing teams to produce unique, high-quality content with minimal effort. By combining multiple large language models (LLMs), proprietary data, and social listening capabilities, Addlly generates content that is both relevant and aligned with a brand’s unique voice and style. The platform supports a wide range of content formats, including blogs, social media posts, newsletters, and more, all enhanced with built-in SEO optimization, AI-generated images, and hashtag recommendations.

“We are very excited to bring Addlly AI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, especially on the heels of our approval as an IMDA Spark company,” said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI. “Joining the Azure ecosystem shows our commitment to providing enterprises with innovative, AI-powered content solutions. Azure’s secure and scalable environment helps us deliver even more value, allowing businesses to grow their content strategies with confidence. We’re proud that Addlly AI has met the high operational and technological standards required for this listing, and we look forward to working closely with organizations in South East Asia to increase their productivity with generative AI”.

Addlly AI’s integration into the Azure environment offers enterprises the convenience of easy deployment and the peace of mind that comes with operating in one of the most trusted cloud ecosystems in the world. The platform’s secure, user-friendly interface allows marketing teams to automate content workflows while safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Addlly AI’s ISV status provides greater visibility and access to Microsoft’s programs, driving growth and expanding product reach. This partnership positions Addlly AI as a key solution for enterprises adopting advanced AI capabilities to transform their digital marketing strategies.

For more details on Addlly's Microsoft Azure Marketplace listing, please visit: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/addllyaipteltd1719203489733.addlly_ai

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI startup dedicated to transforming digital marketing content creation. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI offers a comprehensive platform for creating personalized, high-quality content at scale. The company supports multiple Asian languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, and provides tools like the 1-Click Blog Writer, SEO Blog Co-pilot, Social Media Post Generator, Newsletter Generator, Press Release Generator and Google Ads Copy Generator.

IMDA Spark accredited and recognized with a Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, Addlly AI is also part of the IMDA Gen AI Sandbox and the first Microsoft Gen AI Growth Accelerator program in partnership with BLOCK71 and NUS Enterprise. As a participant in the AWS GenAI BuildPad 2024 program, these initiatives enable Addlly AI to refine its capabilities and offer innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses around the globe.

For more information on Addlly and its AI solutions, visit: https://addlly.ai/

