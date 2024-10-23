ADB Appoints Shanny Campbell as Lao PDR Country Director

VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC (23 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shanny Campbell as its Country Director for the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR). She assumed office this week. Ms. Campbell will lead ADB’s operations in the Lao PDR in support of its national development goals, including its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030.

“I am honored to serve in this new role as ADB’s Country Director in the Lao PDR,” said Ms. Campbell. “I look forward to working closely with the government and development partners in supporting the country’s sustainable public finances, enhancing equitable access to services, and advancing its climate commitments.”

Ms. Campbell, a national of New Zealand and the United Kingdom, joined ADB in 2010 from the private sector. She has 31 years of experience across 26 countries in the transport, energy, agriculture and water resources, and finance sectors. Prior to this appointment, she was ADB’s Country Director for Tajikistan. She holds a Master of Development and Bachelor of Science degrees from the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

The Lao PDR has been a member of ADB since 1966. As of December 2023, ADB has committed 365 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $2.7 billion to the country.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.