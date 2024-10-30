GG4L Announces SchoolDay Collection Availability in AWS Marketplace

We are thrilled to be part of the SchoolDay Collection initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering secure, engaging digital content.” — Dr Dorka Horvath, CEO and Founder of BOOKR

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) is launching the SchoolDay Collection and announcing its availability in the AWS Marketplace. SchoolDay Collection is an online B2B SaaS solutions catalog for schools to discover, pilot, procure, integrate, track usage, and manage renewals, without sharing any school data with EdTech vendors. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).By leveraging GG4L’s School Passport Platform, SchoolDay Collection offers a secure on-demand provisioning infrastructure that does not require EdTech vendors to consume or access any of the schools’ Personally Identifiable Information (PII). School Passport generates personalized accounts for each end-user and makes it available through a secure, PII-free Password-less multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO). This innovative Zero-Trust Data Exchange infrastructure is the first of its kind.AWS customers will now have access to the SchoolDay Collection for online procurement and billing directly to schools and resellers directly within AWS Marketplace. The SchoolDay Collection also provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of GG4L’s School Passport Platform within their AWS Marketplace account.“We are proud to be releasing the SchoolDay Collection as an extension to School Passport,“ said Robert Iskander, GG4L’s CEO and Founder. “School Passport is the only data exchange in Education that tackles the problem of data sprawl, or the copying of student data to hundreds of cloud-hosted SaaS vendors’ applications, and enables both schools and edtech SaaS vendors to transform their data exchange to a Zero-Trust model. Now schools can migrate their existing SaaS solutions to PII-free data consumption, and are also able to discover and try, before they buy, any of the SchoolDay Collections’ third-party solutions.”In addition to lowering cybersecurity risk by reducing copies of student PII to cloud-based vendor platforms, districts can streamline their processes for evaluating and deploying new tools. Since no data is shared with SchoolDay Collection vendors, IT departments can reduce due diligence on data privacy policies and practices and lower the time involved for approvals. Instructional staff can quickly move to evaluation of new tools, shortening time to intervention. SchoolDay Collection starts with a limited number of Privacy-Certified global third-party EdTech solutions. By eliminating the need to share PII data with the SchoolDay EdTech suppliers, schools do not need to worry about data residency regulations across national geographic borders.“We are proud to align with GG4L's mission of safeguarding data," said David Bainbridge, CEO of Boclips. “This collaboration ensures that educators can quickly and seamlessly access the world's largest curated library of curriculum-aligned videos, knowing that safety and data privacy remain a top priority through this innovative, PII-free infrastructure.”"Partnering with GG4L has been a game-changer for Heroes Made, allowing us to deliver Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) that's truly hassle-free and ready-to-use for schools worldwide,” said Maria Lavithi-Howard, CEO of Heroes Made. “With GG4L's secure, scalable technology, we're able to offer top-tier security, compliance, and seamless integration, bringing SEL to schools faster than ever and helping educators focus on what matters most: their students' growth and well-being."“At BOOKR Kids, we are thrilled to be part of the SchoolDay Collection initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering secure, engaging digital content. Our reading solution - BOOKR Class - is particularly effective for second language learners, offering a stress-free environment that boosts motivation,” added Dr Dorka Horvath, CEO and Founder of BOOKR.AI-powered applications are now able to leverage data governance guardrails provided by School Passport to encourage safe usage in schools without having to worry about student data leakage to generative AI tools. “We are excited to offer schools a PII-safe experience through the integration of GG4L with our Scribo AI platform,” commented Mark Stanley, CEO of Literatu. “Scribo now offers our customers full PII protection, the critical must-have for all schools and SaaS providers. Working with GG4L to achieve this through the AI layers has been fantastic.”“At Marchup, ensuring student safety and privacy is at the heart of everything we do. Our platform empowers students to engage safely with peers, alumni, and mentors in a secure environment. We are thrilled to partner with GG4L and participate in the SchoolDay Collection, as their commitment to data privacy aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a trustworthy professional development space for students. With GG4L's PII safeguards, school leaders, parents, and students can confidently focus on Marching Up without compromising on data security,” said Harsh Parandekar, CEO and Founder of Marchup.SchoolDay Collection offers zero-cost, school-wide pilot projects for any of the solutions in the catalog. SchoolDay Collection is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. Schools can sign-up for any of the products listed in the SchoolDay Collection at https://www.SchoolDayCollection.com/

