GG4L SECURES $18M IN CAPITAL FUNDING
New Investment Round will Sustain GG4L’s Growing EdTech Customer BaseALAMEDA, CA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), the leading privacy-centered data exchange for education, has secured $18M in new funding to support its growth and innovation strategy. GG4L has onboarded over 36,000 schools onto its School Passport platform, used as a primary data exchange within the education market by hundreds of vendors including Google, Canva, Coursera, D2L, and many more. Most recently, the company has begun the journey to transform the EdTech ecosystem by placing student data privacy at the core of the platform.
“This new round of funding is a testament to our vision and growth record,” said Robert Iskander, Founder and CEO of GG4L. “We’re excited to continue to deliver value to our vendor and institutional partners.”
School Passport is a cloud-based data exchange that connects educational institutions to their vendors, and vice versa. Schools can easily configure and deploy new vendor applications from their governance console, while controlling what data is shared or anonymized. Vendors are able to streamline their operations and leverage School Passport to rapidly deploy their products into new institutions.
GG4L has been a lead contributor to 1EdTech’s OneRoster Privacy standard, helping shape an ecosystem model that supports anonymized data sharing. By anonymizing students’ Personally Identifiable Information (PII), schools mitigate the risk of costly data breaches. According to K12SIX, an industry analyst, over 50% of student data breaches in K12 occur in vendor systems, not district systems. The recently announced School Passport Privacy Governance Console gives districts instant visibility of the total inventory of applications in use across their schools, as well as the ability to control which data is shared with those vendors.
This investment round was led by Croix Ventures and Mariner Wealth Advisors, representing several family offices. The funding allows GG4L to continue to scale resources to meet the growing demand for its platform.
About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation
Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) was founded in 2018 as a Public Benefit Corporation. GG4L’s data exchange platform, School Passport, serves over 36,000 schools, 18 million students, and hundreds of edtech vendors. GG4L advocates for open standards-based data integrations, governed PII-free data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance.
Robert Iskander
GG4L
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn