DASI Simulations welcomes three renowned cardiologists to its Medical Advisory Board

New board members set to participate in satellite breakfast event coinciding with TCT 2024 in Washington, D.C., on October 29

We're honored to welcome these exceptional physicians to the DASI Medical Advisory Board. They'll advise DASI on strategic initiatives, research, product development, and clinical best practices.” — Teri Sirset, CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASI Simulations today announced Drs. Guiherme Attizzani, Hasan A. Jilaihawi, and Martin B. Leon have joined the company’s Medical Advisory Board. “We’re thrilled to have these renowned experts and the valuable insights they will bring to help guide DASI’s commitment to personalize structural heart interventions, minimizing complications and incorporating lifetime management,” said CEO Teri Sirset.Dr. Attizzani, an interventional cardiologist at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading authority in TAVR and other structural heart interventions. Dr. Attizzani’s innovative research and clinical practice have had a profound impact on the field of structural heart. He has authored more than 135 peer-reviewed articles and led 15 clinical trials.Dr.Jilaihawi, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, is a highly respected physician focusing on advanced imaging technologies for transcatheter valve therapies. He is an internationally recognized cardiac imager and interventional cardiologist who has published more than 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and the European Heart Journal, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.Dr. Leon, an interventional cardiologist at Columbia University in New York City, is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in valvular heart disease and transcatheter interventions. With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Leon has made significant contributions to the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine through his involvement in more than 50 clinical trials, more than 1,550 published articles, and more than 10,000 interventional procedures."We have come a long way in the evolution of procedural planning for structural heart procedures,” said Dr. Jilaihawi. “However, there are limits in the ability of even the most experienced imagers and interventionists to predict outcomes. DASI Simulations push those limits, minimizing guess work through an engineering-driven, precision medicine approach with the focused objective of optimizing not only immediate results, but lifetime management of our patients, too."“DASI Simulations delivers unique planning for TAVR as it goes beyond sizing with predictive modeling that can help candidacy of future TAV-in-TAV and coronary access,” said Dr. Attizzani. “I am thrilled to work with the DASI Simulations team toward helping optimize decision making and improve outcomes.”“Our new Medical Advisory Board members will join me and other experts for a special breakfast presentation coinciding with the upcoming TCT in Washington, D.C.,” said DASI Co-founder and CTO Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, PhD. Titled "Next Generation TAVR Planning with DASI Simulations: Artificial Intelligence and Prediction Based Algorithms", the satellite breakfast event will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 6:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. EDT, in Room 207B, Level 2, Walter E. Washington Convention Center.We're honored to welcome these exceptional physicians to DASI. The Medical Advisory Board plays a crucial role in advising DASI on strategic initiatives, research, product development, and clinical best practices,” said Sirset. “With the addition of these renowned physicians, DASI is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its patients and the healthcare community within structural heart and beyond.”About DASI SimulationsFounded in 2020, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. The company currently has two FDA-cleared products – PrecisionTAVI and DASI Dimensions. For more information, visit www.dasisim.com or email news@dasisim.com.Investment Opportunities: Teri Sirset, 614.389.3130.

