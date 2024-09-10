DASI Simulations earns FDA clearance for second AI-powered imaging product; continues to build structural heart platform

DASI Dimensions offers AI-powered, accurate, efficient pre-procedural measurement for heart valve replacement

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASI Simulations announced today that its second product – DASI Dimensions – has earned FDA clearance. “Our mission – to provide an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered structural heart platform that allows physicians to be more efficient and use their expertise more effectively – is moving forward with great momentum,” said Teri Sirset, founder and CEO.DASI Dimensions uses AI to automatically identity and measure dimensions of cardiac structures from CT scans for pre-procedural planning of structural heart procedures such as trans-catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). It is a cloud-based software that eliminates the time currently spent by physicians or users identifying landmarks and making measurements.“Our proprietary technology behind DASI Dimensions and its AI was trained on a multi-center dataset that is not only representative of the patient population in the US but also ground-truthed at the highest standards for accuracy,” said Dr. Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, founder and chief technology officer. Each dataset was ground-truthed independently by a nationally recognized group of cardiologists who specialize in cardiac imaging.“Clinical studies conducted with the AI-powered DASI technology, coupled with cutting-edge computational modeling, have consistently demonstrated substantial improvements in patient outcomes. By reducing complications and decreasing costs, DASI Simulations is driving a transformation in the healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Vinod Thourani, chair of the DASI Medical Advisory Board The technology was invented and developed in Dr. Dasi’s research lab at Georgia Tech and has now been successfully commercialized in the United States. Supported by NIH Small Business Innovation Research funding, DASI Dimensions is designed to work in concert with the company’s previously FDA cleared and CMS reimbursable PrecisionTAVI product - a novel predictive model platform that helps physicians improve decision making and clinical outcomes using its ground-breaking interactive predictive environment accessible on mobile, tablet, or web browsers.“With the two products working in concert, physicians can save time and money on automatic sizing tasks and interactively visualize in 4D how different devices interact with the patient’s unique anatomy. This allows physicians insight into complication risks as well as helps plan a patient’s future interventions,” said Taylor Becker, director of product.“In this era of booming AI applications in medicine, we are leading the charge towards bringing advanced AI and predictive modeling products as standard-of-care, that have already proven to increase efficiency and improved TAVR outcomes,” said Dasi.About DASI SimulationsFounded in 2020, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. For more information, visit www.dasisim.ai or email news@dasisim.com.For further information: Media: Kelly Arledge, 614.205.0339; Investment Opportunities: Teri Sirset, 614.389.3130.

