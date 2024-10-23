Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter
Press Releases
10/22/2024
Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the death of a Wethersfield firefighter battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire.
“I am heartbroken for the entire Wethersfield Fire Department and the friends and family of the brave firefighter lost battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire. My thoughts are with all of the courageous firefighters and first responders still working to control this fire through their grief.”
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
- Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
Consumer Inquiries:
860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.