Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,319 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

10/22/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the death of a Wethersfield firefighter battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire.

“I am heartbroken for the entire Wethersfield Fire Department and the friends and family of the brave firefighter lost battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire. My thoughts are with all of the courageous firefighters and first responders still working to control this fire through their grief.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more