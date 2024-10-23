Press Releases

10/22/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on Death of Wethersfield Firefighter

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the death of a Wethersfield firefighter battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire.

“I am heartbroken for the entire Wethersfield Fire Department and the friends and family of the brave firefighter lost battling the Lamentation Mountain brush fire. My thoughts are with all of the courageous firefighters and first responders still working to control this fire through their grief.”

