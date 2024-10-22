House Resolution 563 Printer's Number 3778

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 15, 2024, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.