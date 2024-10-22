Maine Celebrates Forest Products Week: Honoring the Contributions and Innovation of Maine's Forest Industry

MAINE, October 22 - Back to current news.

October 22, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - In honor of Maine Forest Products Week, celebrated from October 20 to 26, 2024, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), in collaboration with the Professional Logging Contractors Northeast and the Maine Forest Products Council, have come together to celebrate and express profound appreciation for the enduring contributions of Maine's forest sector businesses and their dedicated workforce.

"The people in Maine's forest industry embody resourcefulness, innovation, and a strong appreciation for the importance of stewarding our state's forest resources. They understand that sustainable management of our forests is key to our climate resilience and the strength of our rural economies. We are grateful for their commitment to ensuring that these important natural resources continue to support Maines environmental and economic well-being," DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

Maine's forest products industry continues to innovate, finding new ways to support our economy and developing Maine-based solutions to global challenges while remaining committed to environmental stewardship. We are proud to celebrate the people whose hard work ensures the long-term sustainability of Maine's valuable forest resource, DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson.

"The success of Maine's forests is a testament to the generations of Maine people who have nurtured them. Today, our foresters, loggers, landowners, and wood product innovators carry that legacy forward, ensuring our forests remain healthy, productive, and accessible for future generations," DACF Maine Forest Service Director and President of the National Association of State Foresters Patty Cormier.

"Loggers and forest truckers are vital to the culture, economy, and forest health of Maine, and recognition of their value and contributions is very important. As we observe Maine Forest Products Week, it is important to remind Mainers that loggers and truckers are out there working hard every day to supply the raw material for products they need while maintaining the health of our forests for future generations, Dana Doran, Executive Director, Professional Logging Contractors Northeast.

"The Maine Forest Products Council is proud to again join Governor Mills in celebrating Maine Forest Products Week. For generations, sustainably managed forests have been an integral part of what makes Maine special. While providing clean air, clean water, critical wildlife habitat, access for recreation and climate benefits, our well managed forests also support one out of every 24 jobs. Our mills and manufacturers continue to invest in Maine facilities and innovations that will help the industry not only survive but thrive for generations to come while providing solutions to some of Maine's most pressing issues," Krysta West, Deputy Director, Maine Forest Products Council.

For generations, Maine's forests have been the foundation for foresters, loggers, haulers, mill workers, carpenters, woodworkers, landowners and the many local communities whose livelihoods are tied to the forest products industry. These hardworking individuals carry Maine's rich heritage, embodying resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, education, and leadership.

The DACF, DECD, and our partners extend deep gratitude to all those who champion the responsible stewardship of our forests and contribute to the promising future of Maine's thriving $2.2 billion forest products industry.