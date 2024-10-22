Manchin Announces $428 Million for Manufacturing Projects in Coal Communities in West Virginia and Across the Country

Charleston, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin III (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced nearly $430 million to accelerate domestic clean energy manufacturing in coal communities in West Virginia and across the country. This award from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains is a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s direct investments in coal communities that were secured by Chairman Manchin. Today’s funding announcement includes $9.8 million for Sparkz, a battery material producer in Bridgeport, West Virginia, who will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to train former coal miners to become a part of their workforce.

“Our nation’s coal communities have stepped forward and served as the backbone of our economy time and time again, said Chairman Manchin. “That’s why ensuring our coal communities have the resources they need to develop new industries has remained a top priority for me during my time in the United States Senate.

“I am proud to have secured this funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to revitalize these communities throughout West Virginia and across the country,” Chairman Manchin continued. “This investment will stimulate economic growth and create thousands of good paying jobs in these critical communities that have too often been overlooked and undervalued.”

