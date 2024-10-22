Brownsville CBP officers seize $3.2 million in methamphetamine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville Port of Entry this weekend intercepted $3.2 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our CBP officers use different enforcement tools as they conduct their inspections to keep our borders secure and their efforts yielded this significant narcotics seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 355 pounds in bulk methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Veterans International Bridge when a 2006 Ford was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 355.36 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in bulk.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $3,267,643.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle.

