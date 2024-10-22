Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for assault causing bodily injury

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry, encountered a man wanted for a felony warrant by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“Assault causing bodily injury is a serious offense,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The suspect who had been evading arrest was taken into custody without incident following a coordinated effort between CBP and state officials.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred Jesse Camacho, 34, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases, verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for assault- injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to inflict bodily injury. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Camacho to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.