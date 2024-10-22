Presidio CBP officers seize cocaine

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry seized 20.6 pounds of cocaine October 20. A personal use amount of methamphetamine was also seized during the encounter.

Bundles in vehicle frame.

“CBP officers working at the Presidio port remain vigilant in their efforts to stop any contraband that individuals attempt to move through this facility,” said Presidio port director Benito Reyes Jr. “This sizeable cocaine load did not make it to its intended destination because of our efforts.”

The seizure occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when a 2014 GMC Acadia being driven by a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen entered the port from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for a secondary exam during which a CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the car. A physical exam of the vehicle by CBP officers resulted in the discovery of seven cocaine-filled bundles within the frame. A search of the driver also resulted in the seizure of a personal use quantity of methamphetamine.

Cocaine-filled bundles removed from compartment.

The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations. Federal prosecution was accepted.