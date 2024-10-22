Presidio CBP officers nab man sought on manslaughter warrant by Midland police

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry apprehended a male 20-year-old U.S. citizen on October 20. He was being sought for manslaughter by the Midland, Texas police department following a grand jury indictment.

The apprehension was made when the man arrived from Mexico as a passenger in a vehicle. CBP officers performing their primary inspection duties queried the person and received a National Crime Identification Center warrant match for a wanted person. CBP officers verified the information. The man was turned over to the Presidio Police Department for processing.

“Homeland security is our primary mission however the inspections that CBP officers perform will often identify people being sought by law enforcement agencies locally and around the nation,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. “This all plays into homeland security.”

The apprehension is one of nine NCIC fugitives that CBP officers working in El Paso, West Texas and New Mexico made during the last three days. Others were being sought on a variety of offenses to include assault, vehicle theft, DWI, and more.