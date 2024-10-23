The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Tony J. Selimi's Book The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Tony J. Selimi's Book The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Tony J. Selimi's Book The Unfakeable Code® Unmasking Flaws Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Tony J. Selimi's Book The Unfakeable Code® Unmasking Flaws Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Tony Jeton Selimi Quote - Picture from Selimi's Interview for ABC, NBC, FOX in New York's Globally Famous Times Square

Tony Jeton Selimi Quote - Picture from Selimi's Interview for ABC, NBC, FOX in New York's Globally Famous Times Square

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author Photo

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author Photo

NYC Big Book Award recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® - Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms." by Tony Jeton Selimi,

Tony J. Selimi’s Transformational Book The Unfakeable Code® Earns a Spot on the Prestigious 2024 Hearten Book Awards Long List for Inspiring Non-Fiction.

Everyone wears a mask to some degree, shaped by past experiences, especially to cover up feelings of shame or inadequacy.”
— Tony Jeton Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony J. Selimi, award-winning author and life strategist, is thrilled to announce that his bestselling book The Unfakeable Code® has been named to the Long List of the 2024 Hearten Book Awards for Inspiring and Uplifting Non-Fiction. Recognized for its life-changing impact, the book has resonated with readers globally, receiving hundreds of reviews across Amazon’s international platforms and winning over 20 global awards.

Tony J. Selimi’s transformative approach in The Unfakeable Code® has helped countless individuals, including entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, and celebrities, to break free from self-imposed limitations and lead authentic, fulfilling lives. The book provides actionable tools to help readers overcome stress, anxiety, and overwhelm, allowing them to unlock their truest selves and achieve personal and professional breakthroughs.

What Makes The Unfakeable Code® Stand Out?

Practical & Empowering: Readers love the book’s actionable insights, designed to help overcome mental and emotional obstacles while embracing authenticity.

Life-Changing Impact: The Unfakeable Code® is packed with real-life success stories from Selimi’s clients, including entrepreneurs, business owners, and seekers from all walks of life, making it relatable and powerful.

Globally Recognized: With hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon and more than 20 international awards, this book has inspired thousands to create lasting change and build meaningful legacies.

Selimi's teachings in The Unfakeable Code® resonate particularly with 6- to 9-figure business owners, executives, financiers, lawyers, singers, and leaders who want to master emotional intelligence, overcome burnout, and create lasting success. His work provides clarity and strategic guidance that transforms personal and professional lives.

Key insights include:

1. Mirroring and Emotional Responses: People naturally mirror emotions (e.g., eyebrow flash, smiling). Those who are mentally troubled, however, either show a lack of affect or inappropriate emotional responses, indicating their struggle to mimic normal reactions authentically.
2. Understanding Human Masks: People wear "masks" to hide vulnerabilities, especially feelings of shame or insecurity. These masks are often defense mechanisms developed to protect against rejection or emotional discomfort.
3. Common Masks: Examples include the “Scarcity” mask (I am not good enough, there is not enough money for everyone, abundance blocks), the “Tough Love” mask (keeping people at a distance), and the “Communication” mask (using excuses to avoid conflict or unable to express oneself mindfully).

About the Author

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning author, cognition expert, transformational coach, and business growth strategist specializing in human behavior and assisting high achievers and leaders break through barriers, optimize performance, and live authentically and freely on their terms. His bestselling books, including The Unfakeable Code®, have transformed the lives of thousands across the globe. Tony founded TJS Cognition, a coaching and education institution dedicated to expanding human awareness and potential.

He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked human development methodologies to help others reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live authentically and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee well-being. He's been featured in over 1000 TV, Radio, and Podcast shows, including SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, Business, Psychology, Self-Help, and Counselling, Mind, Body, Spirit)

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, Novum Publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Unfakeable-Code%C2%AE-Control-Authentically-Freely-ebook/dp/B0928MJ4XH

https://www.kobo.com/gb/en/ebook/the-unfakeable-code

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-unfakeable-code/id1562620388

https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Tony_Jeton_Selimi_The_Unfakeable_Code?id=vY0lEAAAQBAJ&hl=en_US&gl=US

Media and Booking Information

Tony J. Selimi is available for interviews, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and expert commentary on topics related to building mental and emotional resilience, authenticity, transforming relationships, entrepreneurship, authentic leadership, human behavior, developing a growth mindset, emotional intelligence principles that give you what you want, the importance of values, accelerated business growth principles, politics, creating a healing mind, attaining financial freedom, and unlocking human potential. Visit https://TonySelimi.com for more information about Tony’s work and upcoming projects or to explore how The Unfakeable Code® can impact your life and business.

Please get in touch with Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

The Unfakeable Code® Book by Award-Winning and #1 Best-selling Author Tony Jeton Selimi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction
Climb Greater Heights - New Breakthrough Experience: Proudly Risks Defying Personal and Professional Coaching Convention
'A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Wins 2023 Hearten Book Awards for Uplifting & Inspirational Non-Fiction
View All Stories From This Author