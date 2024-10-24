10ZiG Modernized Endpoints are the Thin Client Market Solution for Secure Flexible Windows 11 IoT LTSC Updates & Support

10ZiG Endpoint Solutions Offer a Thin Client Product Lineup with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Support, 128GB Minimum Storage, and More, for the Perfect Windows “Win!”

10ZiG Endpoint Solutions Offer Thin Clients with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 Support, 128GB Minimum Storage, and More, for the Perfect Windows “Win!”

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG secure and flexible hardware and software including modernized Thin & Zero Clients via Linux (PeakOS™/NOS™), Microsoft Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC OS, Repurposing Software, and Management Software, continue to deliver and support Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 as a niche market solution. The 20+ year-long, industry-leading, single-source vendor recently rolled out a new, high-performing 7100q Thin & Zero Client Series featuring Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024, alongside a full Windows product lineup including a laptop, all-in-one, and soon forthcoming, super-servicing desktop device.Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 brought with it an array of new features and innovative advancements compared to previous Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC or Windows 11 Professional & Enterprise version, all of which are motivating many users to switch. Notably, 10 years of extended lifecycle and support, enhanced security including Device Guard & Bitlocker, optional TPM (Trusted Platform Module), Secure Boot, enhanced system performance finely tuned by 10ZiG, and reduced maintenance with security and quality specific updates only. Plus, additional customization and lockdown features are provided via 10ZiG’s own UWF Wizard and optimization tool.10ZiG supports all requirements and specifications needed for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024, leaving customers hard-pressed to find other providers that do the same. To start with, all devices offer a minimum storage of 128GB across the entire Windows IoT Enterprise platform and reach up to 256GB. As mentioned, optional support can be provided for Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip version 2.0, which is otherwise a mandatory feature of Windows 11 Professional or Enterprise. Performance-based pricing leveraged by 10ZiG’s Thin Client-based, lower-powered, energy-efficient, sustainable hardware endpoints is what customers have been turning to with Win11 IoT Enterprise LTSC updates.Stuart Pladgeman, Vice President of Sales, “As businesses are dealing with Windows 11 Professional or Enterprise upgrades for their physical or virtual desktops via VDI or DaaS, offering Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 as an attachment platform for 10ZiG Thin Clients to virtual environments is ideal. 10ZiG has a complete portfolio available to assist new and existing customers with flexibility and the freedom of endpoint OS choices, with all the callout features mentioned for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Our goal is to create success for every Windows customer from task worker to power user.”Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 with 10ZiG support is available across 10ZiG Thin Client hardware, including traditional desktop form factors, AIO (all-in-one), and laptop. Endpoint Management Software is available either via FREE 10ZiG Manager™ or Microsoft Intune. To see 10ZiG’s full product lineup, visit www.10ZiG.com About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible Modernized Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS, and SaaS support. We provide leading Intel & AMD based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Omnissa (formerly VMware), Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Trusted Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, 10ZiG RepurpOS™ Repurposing Software, and 10ZiG Manager™- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses – gives us our cutting edge.Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus RoadPhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

10ZiG Modernized Thin & Zero Clients

