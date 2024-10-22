Transportation Commission awards almost $59.88 million in contracts in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $59.88 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Oct. 17 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $33.92 million bid to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for a reconstruction and realignment project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, structure, traffic control, stormwater drainage and milling work on approximately 8 miles of Interstate 90 between the Montana state line and Ranchester in Sheridan County. The contracted completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

Montana-based Riverside Contracting Inc. was awarded a $10.84 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control and milling work on approximately 12.8 miles of Wyoming Highway 387 between Edgerton and Wright in Johnson and Natrona Counties. The contracted completion date is April 30, 2026.

JTL Group Inc., dba Knife River, based out of Cheyenne was awarded a $5.82 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, traffic control, chip seal, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on approximately 8.1 miles of US Highway 26 between Guernsey and Fort Laramie in Goshen County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

Knife River was also awarded a $1.63 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, stormwater drainage, traffic control, clearing/grubbing work, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on approximately 0.4 mile of Warren Avenue in Cheyenne. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

South Dakota-based Highway Improvement Inc. was awarded a $671,250 bid for a crack seal project involving crack sealing, traffic control and asphalt paving work at various locations within Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties. The contracted completion date is May 30, 2025.

Wilson Bros. Construction Inc., based out of Cowley, was awarded a $630,512 bid for an irrigation piping project involving irrigation system work, aggregate surfacing, asphalt paving, fencing, grading and traffic control work on US 16 between Worland and Buffalo in Washakie County. The contracted completion date is March 31, 2026.

The above projects are all funded primarily with Federal dollars.

Funded primarily by state dollars, the commission awarded a $3.54 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a bridge replacement project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving, grading, aggregate surfacing, seeding and erosion control work at various locations within Natrona and Platte counties. The contracted completion date is Nov. 30, 2025.

DeBernardi Construction Company Inc., based out of Rock Springs, was awarded a $2.83 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations within Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025, and this project is also funded primarily with state dollars.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.