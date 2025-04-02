Adopt-A-Highway volunteers head outdoors in the spring to clean up along Wyoming highways

The view from Wyoming’s highways will improve this spring as hundreds of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers head outside to clean their two-mile highway sections.

In its 36th year, Wyoming’s Adopt‑A‑Highway program has hundreds of participating volunteer groups statewide, and volunteers are encouraged to get out to make the first of their two required cleanups for the year.

Signs identifying the groups are posted at each end of their adopted section, and WYDOT supplies safety brochures, orange vests and trash bags to the volunteers for each cleanup.

"Please return the orange vests and information sheets about your group so others can get out there and clean up along our highways," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Shawn Franzen of Worland.

The volunteers providing this public service range from retired people to elementary school children. Groups represent fraternal, civic and social clubs, youth groups, employee and professional organizations, schools, churches, government agencies and families.

"We really appreciate the volunteers who work to clean up highways in Northwest Wyoming," said Roni Stott, Adopt-A-Highway coordinator for WYDOT in Cody. "These volunteers provide an invaluable service in helping to keep Wyoming beautiful. We really appreciate this volunteer service."

Anyone in Park, Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Big Horn counties interested in adopting a highway section can contact WYDOT District 5 Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Steven Otto at (307) 568-3400.