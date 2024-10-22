Signal replacement work will cause nighttime closure of Broadway

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Modern Electric will be closing a section of Broadway Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to install the mast arm for the new signal at the intersection of Broadway Ave and Millward Street. The work should take no longer than two hours. The closure will be in place from the intersection of Glenwood Street and Broadway Ave to Jackson Street and Broadway Ave. Drivers can detour around the area during that time on West Pearl Ave and Deloney Ave. The closure will only be for the evening.

Drivers should expect delays during construction and adjust their travels accordingly, and be aware of construction signs, traffic control devices, and roadside workers. WYDOT is committed to completing all projects efficiently and safely.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.