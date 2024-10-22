Submit Release
Four Washington farm workers suspected to have bird flu 

Four workers at a commercial egg farm in Washington tested presumptively positive for H5N1 bird flu, the Washington State Department of Health announced Oct. 20. These are the first presumed human cases in the state. The individuals experienced mild symptoms and Benton-Franklin Health District officials have forwarded test samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation and analysis. Washington is the sixth state with human H5N1 infection, which has caused outbreaks in poultry, dairy cattle and wildlife. The CDC considers the risk of H5N1 bird flu to the general public to be low.

