Tifton, GA (October 22, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Xavier Berrian, age 17, of Tifton, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. On Sunday, October 20, 2024, the Tifton Police Department asked the GBI to assist in this investigation.

The investigation shows the Tifton Police Department responded to a home on Tifton-Eldorado Road, Tifton, GA, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Jones, age 18, of Tifton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Jones’ body was taken to the GBI’s Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.

Berrian is currently booked at the Tift County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132 or the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester, GA at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Tift Judicial Circuit DA’s Office for prosecution.