Teaching civic responsibility: empowering children to make a difference

As child care providers, we play a vital role in shaping the future of our communities by teaching the next generation about civic responsibility. Even from a young age, children are eager to participate in building a better society. We can nurture this desire by providing opportunities for them to actively participate in their community, including volunteering and learning how democracy works.

Ways to foster children’s sense of civic responsibility

One of the most hands-on ways to teach civic responsibility is through volunteering. Whether it’s cleaning up a local park, helping at a food drive or supporting a cause they care about, give children choices by researching local volunteer opportunities and presenting them with options that align with their interests. This approach not only teaches civic responsibility but also fosters leadership, decision-making skills and a sense of ownership in their contribution.

While children may not be able to vote, there are still many ways to teach them about democratic principles. Shannon Hampson, a Step 5 child care provider, shares about her “Me and My Senator” program on our Quality Time podcast. Through the program, children not only learn about and meet their representatives at the Nebraska capitol, but they also begin to understand the importance of civic engagement and advocacy.

“The whole emphasis is to let our senators know who their littlest constituents are. Almost every one of our kids knows who their senator is,” said Shannon. “We’re not only teaching those younger kids, they’re passing knowledge on to the parents.”

Even small acts, like writing letters to elected officials or discussing how to improve the local community, can make children feel like they are contributing to the larger democratic process.

Resources for teaching children civic responsibility

There are many online resources available to help child care providers teach civic responsibility. PBS provides a free lessons calendar, “You, Me and Community,” with structured activities designed to help children understand the importance of community involvement. These lessons introduce concepts like civic duty, cooperation and advocacy in an accessible, engaging way for the early childhood age group.

Additionally, your local library is a great place to find books and other educational materials about civic responsibility. For inspiration, check out this curated book list, including titles like “Right Now! Real Kids Speaking up for Change” and “Can We Help? Kids Volunteering to Help Their Communities.”

If you’re a provider looking for even more ways to elevate the quality of your care, we’re here for you. Step Up to Quality has helped hundreds of Nebraska child care and early childhood education programs with supports and resources that improve quality. Learn more about getting started.

