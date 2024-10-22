Gila monster license plates available to support wildlife conservation 

SANTA FE — New Mexico motorists have a new way to help support wildlife research, habitat enhancement, education and rehabilitation projects, as the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s Share with Wildlife Program and the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division have released a Gila monster

themed license plate for purchase.

The Gila monster license plate is the fifth wildlife art plate released by NMDGF and MVD in recent years, with quail, mule deer, Rio Grande cutthroat trout and roadrunner plates also available. Proceeds from the plates go to Share with Wildlife, which funds innovative research, habitat enhancement and education projects conducted by universities and non-profit organizations to address the needs of the state’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need. Share with Wildlife funds also help support wildlife rehabilitation efforts by licensed centers across the state. The program has provided more than $2.2 million to such efforts over the past 10 years.

The Gila monster is an iconic animal in American Southwest desert habitats. It is rarely seen by the public, spending most of its life in underground burrows. As one of only two venomous lizards in North America, it uses its venom primarily for defense. However, a component of its venom is also used by humans as a key ingredient in a life-saving medication for Type-2 diabetes.

“The Department has developed a species recovery plan and funded research on the Gila monster in New Mexico for many years,” said Karen Gaines, NMDGF’s Share with Wildlife program coordinator. “Its charisma makes it a natural choice to feature on our newest wildlife license plate.”

The art on the latest Share with Wildlife license plate was created by W. Howard Brandenburg, an accomplished scientific illustrator and 3rd-generation New Mexican.

All of the wildlife art license plate designs can be purchased directly from MVD’s Eservices. By either clicking on the “Replace my Vehicle Plate” link in the “Vehicles” box or when renewing your registration by choosing the regular registration renewal, you can see the available wildlife art design options and choose your favorite.

Please visit the Department’s Share with Wildlife webpage or contact Karen Gaines directly at karenh.gaines@dgf.nm.gov for more information on the Share with Wildlife program.