Boreal Toad, Anaxyrus boreas boreas

State endangered. Considered a Species of Greatest Conservation Need under the State Wildlife Action Plan for New Mexico. Deemed not warranted for protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2017, but this may be revisited with new information.

The Department has worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department to restore a subspecies of toad that has been extirpated since the 1980s, placing tadpoles reared up in Colorado at a historic site in New Mexico. U.S. Forest Service, various universities in the state, and volunteers have been active partners as well. Tadpoles have been placed at the site since 2008 but breeding has not been achieved, likely due to the presence of a fungus that arrived in 2009. Efforts are to mix genetic lineages to create a strain of toad partially tolerant of the invasive fungus. Once that is achieved, along with increased program resources, the site would then serve as a source to place tadpoles in other sites across the historic range of New Mexico.