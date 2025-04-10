Gila trout conservation

Gila Trout Oncorhynchus gilae were listed as Endangered under the Federal Endangered Species Act in 1973 and the New Mexico Wildlife Conservation Act in 1974. In the subsequent decades, conservation and restoration work has allowed this species to be downlisted to Threatened. However, Gila Trout still contend with many threats, especially wildfire. Conservation work continues today in many forms and is often a response to catastrophic wildfire.

Routine monitoring of Gila trout populations is a fundamental conservation action that provides data which informs management decisions. These efforts are conducted annually, and populations are monitored on a rotational basis. Other conservation work is less routine, such as wildfire response and population restoration. During an active wildfire, Gila Trout from vulnerable populations are salvaged and held until threats from post-fire flooding have passed. Despite wildfire’s obvious destruction, opportunities for restoration often present themselves. For instance, after the Whitewater-Baldy Fire in 2012 reduced populations of nonnative trout in Whitewater creek, NMDGF and partners quickly responded with eradication efforts. Subsequently, Gila Trout have been stocked throughout the Whitewater drainage, improving their status and providing an additional angling opportunity for this rare and endemic fish. Managers are using this newly founded population to study, through genetics, how lineages of Gila Trout may reproduce, interact, and ultimately thrive. This work will inform future stocking and spawning procedures.

Alternatively, fire can have long-lasting adverse effects on populations. The Willow Creek watershed was also impacted by the Whitewater-Baldy Fire. For more than a decade, populations of Gila Trout remained depressed in Willow Creek due to habitat conditions. After the threats of major flooding passed, a fish barrier was constructed and plans began for improving habitat in lower Willow Creek. These efforts culminated in 2024 with the completion of a nearly 2-mile long reach of restored habitat. The installed features will improve conditions for the Gila Trout population by increasing channel complexity, reducing stream temperature, and providing a resilient stretch of habitat.

When Gila Trout were downlisted to Threatened, NMDGF worked diligently with federal agencies to ensure anglers would be able to fish for Gila Trout. To date, angling continues to be an essential part of Gila Trout management and NMDGF is working to increase opportunities for angling. An annual survey is distributed to Gila Trout Angling Permit holders and the results help NMDGF understand where, why, and how anglers fish for Gila Trout.

Each of these efforts is a step towards recovery of Gila Trout, which is guided by the 2022 Revised Recovery Plan for Gila Trout. While great gains have been made towards the objectives in the plan, NMDGF and partners must continue to address known threats and respond as needed to ensure Gila Trout continue on a pathway towards recovery.

Photos and links:

Whitewater Creek stocking video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=287068575966235

Willow Creek USFS video: https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/features/healing-gila

National Geographic: https://www.instagram.com/natgeointhefield/p/CIvksJylH60/?img_index=1

Wildlife Magazine article: https://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/gila-trout-return-to-whitewater-creek/

Wildlife Magazine article: https://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/restoration-gila-trout/

Article about Willow Creek restoration: https://nmpoliticalreport.com/2024/05/06/out-of-the-ashes-crews-work-to-improve-habitat-for-gila-trout/

FWS video about native trout conservation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IVzWsOIB3I&t=17s

https://thefisheriesblog.com/2018/12/17/gila-trout-a-native-trout-conservation-story/

New Mexico Mag article: https://www.newmexicomagazine.org/blog/post/tales-of-the-gila-trout/

Recovery plan: https://ecos.fws.gov/docs/recovery_plan/Revised%20Recovery%20Plan%20for%20the%20Gila%20trout%20(2022)%20Signed.pdf

DGF photos (Colleen Payne) V:\dgf-common\FMD Habitat Project photos\Willow Creek Bank Restoration