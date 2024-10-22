The Department of Revenue has begun mailing out lookback letters to certain withholding account owners for tax year 2025.

If you receive a lookback letter, it is because your remittance schedule is changing for the upcoming 2025 tax year. This change will go into effect on January 1, 2025. If your remittance schedule has changed, it is very important to notify your payroll provider to avoid late payment penalties and interest.

If you do not receive a lookback letter, your remittance schedule did not change.

Reach out to the Withholding Unit at 406-444-6937 or MTDORWithholding@mt.gov with any questions.