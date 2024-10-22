For Immediate Release: October 21, 2024

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel - Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

Be Ready for Respiratory Virus Season

Now is the time to take steps to prevent flu, COVID-19 and RSV

WATERBURY, VT – Getting vaccinated against respiratory viruses like COVID, flu and RSV is one of the most important steps to stay healthy during the fall and winter months — and now is the time to do it. Vermont health officials are encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get this year’s updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines. RSV immunizations are also widely available for pregnant people and infants, and older adults.

“It’s a busy time of year. People are arranging travel and holiday get-togethers, and no one wants to be sick,” said Immunization Program Manager, Merideth Plumpton . “So let’s protect ourselves against these three potentially dangerous illnesses and prevent the spread of germs now and through the winter.”

Nearly all children will get RSV for the first time before age 2. Most people will have only mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Two options can help protect infants:

the RSV vaccine given at 32-36 weeks of pregnancy, or

the RSV antibody shot for infants less than 8 months old and babies 8 to 19 months old who are at an increased risk of severe illness.

Older adults should also be protected against RSV. All adults 75 years and older, and adults who are 60 to 74 and have certain medical conditions, should get the RSV vaccine. If you have already received an RSV vaccine as an adult, you do not need another dose.

Vaccines for RSV, COVID-19, and the flu are very effective at protecting against severe illness and hospitalization. If you do get sick, symptoms may be milder and not as long-lasting. Getting vaccinated is especially important for people at higher risk of getting very sick, including older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems.

Vaccinations are available by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, community health centers and clinics across the state. Some pharmacies allow walk-ins. To find participating pharmacy locations, visit Vaccines.gov. You can get multiple vaccines at the same visit.

Adults 65 and older should contact their local pharmacies to schedule their vaccine appointments or check with their health care provider.

Health insurance will cover the cost for most people to get vaccinated. Adults younger than 65 without health insurance, or whose insurance does not include immunizations, can get vaccines at no cost through their Local Health Office.

The Health Department has also launched its annual vaccination dashboard that shows how many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, flu and RSV.

In addition to getting vaccinated, there are other ways to prevent the spread of germs by practicing these everyday prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid contact with others if you or they are sick.

Consider wearing a mask—especially if you or the people around you are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps for cleaner air like bringing in fresh outside air, purifying indoor air, or gathering outdoors.



People at high risk of severe illness who get sick with COVID-19 or flu should talk to their doctor about antiviral medications at the first sign of symptoms.

The Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the year and flu activity during flu season. Flu activity in the state is currently minimal but is expected to increase in the coming weeks. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state remains higher than in the spring and early summer of 2024, but has leveled off in recent weeks. CDC monitors respiratory virus activity levels nationally.

Find more information at HealthVermont.gov/StayHealthy.



# # #



Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont. Visit HealthVermont.gov/Translations for a searchable table of documents in many languages – including documents about preventing illness, healthy homes, and staying safe and healthy during extreme events like storms, power outages, hurricanes, and flooding.



About the Department of Health

We have been the state's public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.

Visit HealthVermont.gov ─ Join us @HealthVermont on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube